In 1925, as 35,000 Ku Klux Klansmen marched on Washington, Congress first designated Arlington House a memorial to Lee. In 1955, when 14-year-old Emmett Till was murdered and Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat, Congress made the house a permanent memorial to “pay honor and tribute to the everlasting memory of Robert E. Lee, whose name will ever be bright in our history as a great military leader, a great educator, a great American.” In 1972, Congress officially renamed the edifice “Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial.”

Arlington House is undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation. At no cost but inestimable value, Congress should restore the site’s dignity and revoke the shameful “Robert E. Lee Memorial” designation. What Congress giveth, Congress can — and surely must — taketh away.

Martin G. Murray, Washington

The time has come to remove the last remaining memorial on municipal property in Maryland that pays homage to the Confederacy: the Talbot Boys statue in Easton. Located in front of the Talbot County Court House, the bronze likeness, built in 1916, depicts a man holding a Confederate battle flag. The Confederacy betrayed the country for a heinous, repugnant cause — thankfully, a losing one — and we should not celebrate such an immoral ideology by holding Confederates up as gallant heroes, especially in city and town centers and other prominent places. It is particularly galling and inexcusable that a symbol such as this, which was erected during the segregationist Jim Crow era, stands in 2020 in a state that remained in the Union and fought to end slavery.

The Talbot County Council should follow the example the Baltimore City Council set when it voted in 2017, in the wake of a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, to take down all of the city’s Confederate monuments and immediately vote to remove the statue. If Talbot County officials do not act, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) should exercise whatever authority he can to get rid of the hateful memorial. Recent events have made clear the need for white people to view society through the lenses of people of color. Doing so makes it obvious why blacks view the statue as offensive and racist, and it should be torn down.

Gene Harrington, Ellicott City

Why has it taken Maryland so long to act to remove its own Confederate symbol, the state song, “Maryland, My Maryland,” whose lyrics honor a secessionist government that waged war to preserve white supremacy and the enslavement of millions of people, including the ancestors of our fellow citizens?

The Southern Poverty Law Center includes Maryland’s state song on its list of shame as a public symbol of the Confederacy. Ten times legislation has been proposed to remove “Maryland, My Maryland” (most recently this year with H.B. 0181), and each time these bills have failed to gain the support of Maryland’s legislative leadership.

Removal of “Maryland, My Maryland” as a symbol of our wonderful state would send an important message to all Marylanders that there is no place for racism in today’s Maryland. Now more than ever, we must all work to heal long-standing wounds.

Ginger Macomber, Potomac

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has called for the removal of Confederate statues from display in the U.S. Capitol. The federal government should do the same with a sculpture that honors Wernher von Braun (a former Nazi SS major who helped Nazi Germany develop rocket technology) at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala.

While we are at it, let’s recall the U.S. postage stamp that honored von Braun, an alleged war criminal.

Chet Gerstenbluth, Plainview, N.Y.

As the Defense Department and the Department of the Army contemplate renaming the 10 Army posts that currently bear the names of Confederate officers, I suggest they get it all done at once. Make a clean sweep and add Fort Carson, Colo., to the list for renaming.

Christopher H. “Kit” Carson, for whom Fort Carson is named, murdered an unknown but significant number of Native Americans and, in many cases, provided their scalps as proof. Their lives mattered, too.

I suggest Fort Carson be renamed in honor of one of the Native American heroes of recent times, such as Mitchell Red Cloud Jr., Woodrow W. Keeble, Charles George, Van T. Barfoot or Roy P. Benavidez. As a retired U.S. Army soldier, I believe bringing the self-sacrificing actions of these Native Americans to the attention of today’s young people and future generations is a worthwhile endeavor.

