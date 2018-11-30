The Nov. 28 Sports article “Redskins claim LB Foster off waivers” reported on the Redskins signing linebacker Reuben Foster and discussed how the Redskins explained and defended this move. Jerry Brewer’s column the same day, “When it comes to bad choices, this franchise is without peer,” discussed what a bad move it was. The Redskins are willing to sign a player with questionable actions in his past. And yet about two weeks ago, when Alex Smith went down, the team hunted desperately for a backup quarterback. The team apparently never looked at Colin Kaepernick, whose only blemish was kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

Mike Bergen, Rockville