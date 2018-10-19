Kevin Smith is an advocate for returning citizens.

On July 12, 2016, the D.C. Council passed the Incarceration to Incorporation Entrepreneurship Program Act to provide business planning and related training, college courses in entrepreneurship, apprenticeship training, leadership and character development, financial literacy instruction and availability of access to capital.

Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) praised it as a “creative approach” to engaging our “returning citizens.”

The Incarceration to Incorporation Entrepreneurship Program is a model of entrepreneurship for returning citizens — and we have more than 60,000 here in the District — that has proved highly successful around the country. These programs have changed the lives of returning citizens. Despite the bill passing unanimously by the council, and signed by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), she refused to fund the measure in her last two budgets. And so did the council.

Why did the council approve the legislation but not fund it?

Is it because the Incarceration to Incorporation Entrepreneurship Program has the potential to generate $10 million in the operation of an entrepreneurship program in which returning citizens would primarily benefit? The legislation establishes a non-lapsing fund not to exceed $10 million to be used to implement, operate and administer the program.

Members of the Working Coalition to Fund the IIEP, including me, felt confident the council would fund the program this budget cycle. Silverman, chair of the Labor and Workforce Development Committee, and Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), chair of the Committee on Business and Economic Development, had expressed support.

Neither committee allocated funding in fiscal 2019.

The council put the cost, assuming 100 participants a year, at $4.7 million over four years. My coalition, however, developed two budget estimates for capital costs over four years that were 55 percent and 65 percent lower than the council’s estimates. We planned to operate for the first four years with 12 to 25 participants and increase our entrepreneurs-in-training as funds became available.

There was still no consideration among the council for start-up funding.

Silverman suggested the National Community Reinvestment Coalition would be required to provide funding as part of an agreement with the District. The NCRC is part of an association of community organizations that “promote access to banking services, affordable housing, entrepreneurship [and] job creation.” Later, Council Member Robert C. White Jr. said the NCRC would have no impact on IIEP.

But even if we had received funding from NCRC or other outside funding, which we had been pursuing, we still would have needed additional start-up funding from the government.

At the April 18 budget hearing, former director of the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency Nancy Ware testified in support of the program. Ware said she “witnessed the success that opportunities for self-sufficiency offered individuals to become productive, taxpaying citizens of the city.” She testified about the “substantial decline in the percentages of individuals revoked to incarceration, an increase in the successful completion of supervision, and decreased rearrest rates.”

The clock has just about run out on funding from the mayor.

In the District, any legislation that is subject to appropriation is repealed if not funded in a third fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 would make three years that the Incarceration to Incorporation Entrepreneurship Program has been unfunded.

Because the program is subject to repeal in fiscal 2020, and the council seems unwilling to fund the legislation it passed, we will continue with our work on seeking outside funding. Our next approach is to develop a business plan for a pilot to see how the larger program would work. We seek to collaborate with local business professionals and universities to develop a competitive business plan to get this important reentry project funded.

We may not have gotten the funding, but we have influenced the debate. We addressed the legal sufficiency review that enhanced the validity of the legislation. As a result, we felt it more beneficial for the Incarceration to Incorporation Entrepreneurship Program to start while a citizen is incarcerated and have it continue after release. Our advocacy led to $198,000 in additional funding transferred to the Aspire Program, which also works with returning citizens, in fiscal 2019 from the Committee on Business and Economic Development.

Returning citizens should be a priority in the District. On average, half of the men and women who come under the criminal-justice system in the District are unemployed. Programs that directly or indirectly prevent crime save the District a lot of money by reducing crime-related costs incurred by victims, communities and the criminal-justice system. Programs that serve returning citizens yield high return on investment through low recidivism rates, job creation, increased income and businesses launched.

The coalition will work hard to find funding so that the Incarceration to Incorporation Entrepreneurship Program can be implemented, an investment that should have been funded through our tax dollars. If we truly believe in second chances, we should be willing to put money behind these proven efforts.