In the interest of complete and balanced reporting, I would have expected to see in the Sept. 2 Metro article “Park Service cited colonial farm’s problems long before eviction” what the legislation governing the Interior Department and its subordinate organization, the National Park Service, can and cannot do with regard to private, not-for-profit organizations operating on Park Service property.

A quick search brought up Title 16 of the U.S. Code, the legislated rules by which the Park Service operates. Of the things included in the report about Claude Moore Colonial Farm (“alleged” is such a pejorative term), what does the law actually say? Before introducing a bill, what did Rep. Barbara Comstock’s (R-Va.) office discover that caused it to write the bill to save the farm? More information would be helpful to form an opinion on the matter.

Owen Hammett, Lorton