Zoltan Kovacs, an alumnus of Central European University, failed to mention in his Dec. 13 letter, “Adding shades to a Hungary story,” that the Hungarian government did not give CEU or any other foreign university parameters for what “educational activities in the institution’s home country” meant in the new higher education law. The law, written in a purposely vague manner, does not state that foreign universities must grant graduate degrees in their country of origin. Also, after a visit to CEU’s facilities at Bard College, Hungarian officials gave verbal confirmation that CEU was compliant with the new higher education law.

Furthermore, the state of New York (where CEU is accredited) engaged in a long negotiation process with Hungary to ensure the university’s existence in Hungary, its home of more than two decades. That agreement — made in good faith on the CEU/New York side — was never signed and has been ignored by the Hungarian government for a year and a half.

It is not just supporters of CEU or its founder, George Soros — against whom the Hungarian government has launched many a smear campaign — who have criticized the higher education law. In fact, the European Union is suing Hungary in the European Court of Justice, noting that the legislation violates academic freedom and restrains the right to run a business under the E.U.’s charter of fundamental rights.

Colleen Sharkey, South Bend, Ind.

The writer was international media relations manager at Central European University.