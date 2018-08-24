Children between ages 7 and 9 were more likely to give the same responses as the robots, even if they were obviously incorrect. (University of Plymouth)

I found the Aug. 17 Politics & the Nation article “Study: Children can be swayed by robot peer pressure” interesting. However, one critical bit of information was missing. What ages were these children? Were they very young, say, under 5? Ages 5 to 10? All ages? I assume they were not teens, because presumably the article might have included the word “teens” as well as “children.”

Without this information, an otherwise very informative article was somewhat useless and very frustrating. Surely the ages of the children participating in the study were available. Please include the basic information needed to evaluate study findings in (scientific) articles.

Lisa Roney, Washington