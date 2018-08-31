In his Aug. 29 Sports column, “For U-Md., a debacle is following a tragedy,” Barry Svrluga again blasted the University of Maryland football program and for the third time called for head coach DJ Durkin to be fired. It may well be that the Maryland football program needs to be thoroughly revamped, and that Mr. Durkin, Athletic Director Damon Evans and even President Wallace D. Loh deserve to be fired for their handling of the situation leading to football player Jordan McNair’s tragic death and the university’s investigation of that situation. However, some key facts needed to make such a determination have not been released and evaluated, including what Mr. Durkin’s actions (or inactions) were during the workout at which McNair died, why the university waited so long to launch an investigation into the death and whether the football program truly had a “toxic” culture, as an ESPN article asserted, but which has been disputed by many current and former players and their parents.

Richard Hale, Arlington