Jennifer Pairs tests what is believed to be fentanyl at the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory, in Concord, N.H., in October 2018. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The March 17 front-page article “The fentanyl failure” rightly highlighted the Obama administration’s slow response to the emergence of fentanyl as a driver of overdose deaths. But it is wholly incorrect to lay any part of the blame for fentanyl deaths at the door of then-Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. for “directing federal prosecutors to stop bringing low-level, nonviolent drug charges that would trigger mandatory-minimum sentences.”

There is no evidence that Mr. Holder’s policy resulted in more fentanyl deaths — or even a drop in prosecutions. To the contrary, the U.S. Sentencing Commission documented an increase in fentanyl prosecutions between 2014 and 2017, the years examined by the article. Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions further stepped up prosecution of low-level fentanyl offenses, and President Trump has repeatedly called for the death penalty for fentanyl trafficking. Yet fentanyl-related deaths have continued to surge.

Tougher penalties and more prosecutions for fentanyl are simply not the way out of this overdose crisis. By contrast, measures that reduce health-related harm, such as drug checking, safe consumption spaces and expanded naloxone access, have been proved to save lives. Lawmakers should embrace these approaches and leave drug-war tactics in the past, where they belong.

Michael Collins, Washington

The writer is director of the Office of National Affairs of the Drug Policy Alliance.