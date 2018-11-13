In her Nov. 11 op-ed, “The arrival of the purplish wave,” Kathleen Parker asserted that “more government always means less freedom,” a well-worn GOP trope. I’m sure people with physical disabilities would disagree. The government mandated that their needs be accommodated, giving them more freedom. Likewise, blacks would object to this cliche, pointing out that actions by government finally gave them the freedom they always deserved.

Government action has won wars, eliminated diseases, protected us from pollution and provided workers with a safer environment, all of which have enlarged our freedom. Republicans have treated this trite saying as a maxim for generations. It is one of their founding principles. It’s also not true.

John Mathwin, Rockville