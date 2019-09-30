The Sept. 26 Metro article “In Fairfax, Democrats eye a blue November ” failed to accurately describe the Virginia Christian Alliance as the purveyor of anti-Muslim hate that the Southern Poverty Law Center has routinely declared it to be.

Failing to note that this organization — such as those of Mr. Gebert’s white-nationalist allies — is an SPLC-designated hate group did a disservice to readers and suggested that anti-Muslim groups belong in some lesser category of hate groups, befitting the use of the euphemism “fundamentalist Christian.” Noting that the Alliance disagrees with the hate-group label would have been wholly appropriate, but ignoring it deprived readers of important context and crossed the line from impartiality to doing the bidding of a group and its leaders who prefer to remain “hidden in plain sight.”

James Walkinshaw, Springfield

The writer, a Democrat, is a candidate for the Fairfax County board of supervisors.

