Petula Dvorak’s Post Sept. 27 Metro column, “Peddlers of hate hidden in plain sight, ” accurately described anti-Semitic white-supremacist leaders as “peddlers of hatred” who are “hidden in plain sight” right here in Northern Virginia.

The hater at issue, Matthew Q. Gebert, was outed thanks to a report from the Southern Poverty Law Center. But anti-Semitic white supremacists aren’t the only haters hidden in plain sight in our communities, and a recent Post article is helping them hide.

The Sept. 26 Metro article “In Fairfax, Democrats eye a blue November ” failed to accurately describe the Virginia Christian Alliance as the purveyor of anti-Muslim hate that the Southern Poverty Law Center has routinely declared it to be.

Failing to note that this organization — such as those of Mr. Gebert’s white-nationalist allies — is an SPLC-designated hate group did a disservice to readers and suggested that anti-Muslim groups belong in some lesser category of hate groups, befitting the use of the euphemism “fundamentalist Christian.” Noting that the Alliance disagrees with the hate-group label would have been wholly appropriate, but ignoring it deprived readers of important context and crossed the line from impartiality to doing the bidding of a group and its leaders who prefer to remain “hidden in plain sight.”

James Walkinshaw, Springfield

The writer, a Democrat, is a candidate for the Fairfax County board of supervisors.

