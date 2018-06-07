Former president Bill Clinton speaks at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington on June 6. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Regarding Dana Milbank’s June 5 Tuesday Opinion column, “Bill Clinton set us on the path to Trump”:

Yes, then-President Bill Clinton and President Trump started out ethically challenged. Let’s expand the cause and effect beyond behavior with women.

Mr. Clinton, the target of GOP attacks, cooperated with the GOP to set negative trends that accelerated and ultimately hurt the United States.

He and the GOP repealed generations-old banking regulations that had protected the economy from supercrashes since the Great Depression. He gave a green light to Wall Street irresponsibility, leading to the 2008 crash. Now we see further rollback of regulations.

Mr. Clinton and the GOP enacted strict regulations of welfare. Some of Mr. Clinton’s aides resigned. Inequality has worsened.

Mr. Clinton and the GOP expanded prisons and sentencing. The United States has the highest percentage of citizens incarcerated of any country.

These trends must be concretely discussed.

Meredith Balk, New York