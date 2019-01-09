I was disappointed in the Jan. 4 editorial “How to protect law enforcement.” The editorial offered several examples of tragic police officer deaths as though reiterating the horrible incidents somehow would cement the idea that they were caused by “lax gun laws.” But the editorial provided no examples of gun laws, lax or otherwise, that are to blame for the rise in the shootings of police officers. It cited no laws that have changed to make shooting police more likely — leading to an increase. It offered no statistics regarding where the guns used against law enforcement were acquired, or how. It gave no insight as to how many of the individuals who shot police were under the influence of alcohol or opioids, or had been diagnosed with a mental illness. It did not give any information as to how many of the cop-shooters had previous criminal records and might hold a grudge against the police.

Instead, it used the deaths of hardworking law enforcement officers to push a political agenda of passing more meaningless, feel-good, ineffective gun laws that do nothing to stop criminals from misusing firearms against the police or our other fellow citizens. Lawbreakers, mentally ill individuals and those who are filled with hate against the police won’t follow new “strict” laws any more than they follow “lax” laws.

James Lowry, Alexandria