Eva Mozes Kor attends the trial of former Nazi death camp officer Oskar Groening in Lueneburg, Germany, in 2015. (Julian Stratenschulte/AFP/Getty Images)

Regarding Deborah E. Lipstadt’s July 17 op-ed, “Should we forgive the Nazis?”:

My mother, Eva Mozes Kor, announced in 1995 her forgiveness of Nazis. More important, my mother forgave the Nazis on her behalf only; she was explicit about that. Anyone interested in my mother’s complicated life and legacy should watch the recent documentary “Eva: A-7063,” which includes insight from esteemed Holocaust scholars Michael Berenbaum and Stephen D. Smith, as well as the recently deceased Wall Street Journal reporter and author Lucette Lagnado.

My mother was far from perfect, but she inspired a lot of people, and I am very proud of her.

Alex Kor, Carmel, Ind.

Read more letters to the editor.