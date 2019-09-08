Although it was interesting to see news about the long-standing battle to preserve McMillan Reservoir in Northwest D.C., I think the coverage would have been more complete by providing additional context about that situation [“Protesters decry work at McMillan Reservoir,” Metro, Sept. 1]. The article did not mention that more than 7,500 local citizens had signed a petition asking the D.C. Council to preserve the park. Additionally, the D.C. auditor advised that the redevelopment project should be rebid because of procedural irregularities in selecting the developers.

As an outdoor and recreational enthusiast, I cannot think of many cities where historically designated parks such as McMillan become slated for commercial development without the due diligence measures of an environmental impact study and the like.

Linwood Norman, Washington

