I was very interested to read Michael J. Glennon’s Jan. 22 op-ed, “Pence could be impeachable, too.” I have long felt that if President Trump were impeached and removed from office, Vice President Pence should be impeached as well, but for different reasons than Mr. Glennon offered.

Mr. Pence was Mr. Trump’s running mate, he served as President-elect Trump’s transition team leader, and he is now vice president. If it were established conclusively that Mr. Trump had engaged in electoral fraud or corruption, how could Mr. Pence not have known or been party to the wrongdoing? If he wasn’t aware of any wrongdoing, he is not smart enough to be president. If Mr. Trump is impeached, then Mr. Pence also should be impeached.

Richard E. Fredricks, Severna Park