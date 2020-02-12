The rise in the use of technology also has contributed to our students’ lack of literacy. Technology was supposed to aid in our children’s growth. Sophisticated online reading programs should have helped to make learning fun and engaging, but that has not been the case. Technology in the classroom has only limited students’ literacy. Children grow up with autocorrect. Their smartphone use also makes them impatient with longer texts. If you can’t tweet it, don’t read it. And the fashionable use of “book clubs” in schools gives them too much choice and less exposure to classic literature, which may be boring for them but is necessary for a literate public.