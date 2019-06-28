In his June 23 Local Opinions essay, “Virginia needs campaign finance reform — now,” state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City) cited outsider campaign financing as the reason for incumbent Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Raymond F. Morrogh’s defeat. I do not know the decisionmaking that other voters used, but for me, campaign financing played no role. I chose to vote against Mr. Morrogh because he supports the death penalty and opposed then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s actions to restore voting rights to felons who had served their time and paid their debt to society. I was alerted to these positions not by political advertisements but, rather ironically, by The Post’s May 12 endorsement of Mr. Morrogh [“For commonwealth’s attorneys,” editorial].

In addition, Mr. Petersen’s observation that Mr. Morrogh’s opponent had “never tried a case in a Virginia courthouse,” while true, left out the opponent’s years of criminal trial experience elsewhere. I have no issue with Mr. Petersen’s efforts to reform campaign finances, but I take issue with his ascribing his preferred candidate’s defeat solely to such efforts.

Mike McGurrin, Vienna

