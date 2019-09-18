Regarding the Sept. 14 Metro article “Rebel statues, golden calves”:

One may or may not like Confederate monuments, but if the invocation of God and the use of religious vocabulary at installation ceremonies are the standard by which idolatry is to be judged, then there are many more monuments that may be considered idols. Consider, for example, these words spoken by Chief Justice William Howard Taft at the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial on Decoration Day, May 30, 1922: “Here is a shrine at which all can worship. Here an altar upon which the sacrifice was made in the cause of liberty. Here a sacred religious refuge in which those who love country and love God can find inspiration and repose.” Sounds pretty religious to me. Perhaps more tolerance would be inspired by these additional words from Taft remarking on the location of the memorial: “Visible . . . from the Capitol . . . [and] from Arlington, where lie the Nation’s honored dead . . . Union and Confederate alike, it marks the restoration of the brotherly love of the two sections.”

You may or may not like your relatives, or your fellow countrymen and -women. But you’re pretty much stuck with both, and life is better if you try to get along. Now would be a good time for a little more tolerance and a little less judgment on both sides.

Matthew Krafft, Bethesda

