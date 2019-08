Of course Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is blocking bills to protect our election system [“Impeachment, Trump and #MoscowMitch,” E.J. Dionne Jr., op-ed, July 29]. He does not want to block Russian manipulation. Based on his popularity in Kentucky, he just may need the Russians’ help himself to ensure his continuance.

Peter Kaminsky, Rockville

Read more letters to the editor.