For the next several months, e-scooters and e-bikes will be allowed on most of Montgomery County’s bike paths, where no motorized vehicles had been allowed. After a six-month experiment, authorities will determine whether those motorized vehicles will be allowed to permanently cruise the paths.

I fear that the power machines will prevail. Hulking men use the handicapped button to open doors. Marathoners wait for elevators to whisk them up a flight or two. Suburbanites use gas-powered lawn mowers and drive to the gym for a workout. And what would autumn be like without the noisy leaf blowers corralling leaves? Winter without snowblowers? The ever-present sound in our neighborhoods of the machines is a reminder of just how tolerant we are of their dominance in our lives.

Despite my years, I claim not to be a curmudgeon. I know science and technology make life safer and better. But we overshot the mark. We are using power machines to do what can easily be done without them. In doing so, we endanger our future.

Scientists tell us we must drastically curb our emissions if we are to thrive in the future. Doctors tell us we must get more exercise. Eliminate unnecessary machines, and you kill two birds with one stone.

Admittedly, prohibiting e-bikes and e-scooters from the bike paths is a very small step on a journey that is discouragingly long.

Take a stand against the march of machines. Let’s roll back the avalanche of the unnecessary. Let’s keep our bike paths free of all but human power.

John Mathwin, Rockville

