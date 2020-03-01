Some additional points to the Feb. 25 National Digest item “Grand Teton suspends aerial hunting of goats”: The only reason the National Park Service is killing the mountain goats from helicopters in Grand Teton National Park is to please trophy hunters. American trophy hunters prefer the larger horns of bighorn sheep over mountain goats, and when animals step outside our small national parks, they can be shot by trophy hunters. Mountain goats are not an introduced species to the Wyoming mountains. People saw them back in the 1800s. There is no evidence of any disease transmission between mountain goats and bighorn sheep.