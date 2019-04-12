The April 11 editorial “The solution at the border” proposed “hundreds more immigration judges” and “expanding and constructing detention centers near the border.” I would place immigration judges in the U.S. embassies in the countries from which this migration originates. Immigrants would not have to make the long trek through Mexico to find out whether they would be permitted to enter the United States. It would be easier to ascertain whether there were sufficient reason to grant asylum. And the United States would not have to have detention centers near our border.

I think everyone agrees that some kind of border control is necessary. This would solve three problems and curtail expenses. Because fencing along miles and miles of border is costly and also not very effective, we need to look for an alternative. Placing the adjudicators at the origin of the migration rather than at the U.S. border makes sense. With this opportunity available, no one would be allowed in at our border without proper papers.

Doris Rausch, Columbia