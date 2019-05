I have no issue with “Baby on Board” stickers, only their placement [“Baby on Board (and a whole lot of parental baggage),” Style, May 2]. Rather than placing them on the rear of the vehicle where they change no one’s driving habits and serve only as a slight distraction to those following, place them on the driver’s dashboard. It would be a constant reminder that the parent’s safe driving habits are what help ensure his or her child’s safety.

Patricia Chapman Meder, Annandale