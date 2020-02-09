Perhaps our talking heads and sagacious columnists have not noticed: We have a Democratic-controlled House; a Democratic U.S. senator in Alabama; we have one (and soon maybe two) in Arizona, and, best of all, a speaker who has become perhaps the most respected — nearly revered — woman in the country.

Sorry to throw a wet blanket on anyone’s spin, but the Democratic Party has Mr. Trump right where it needs him politically: in office, where chaos and buffoonery continue to rage.

Iowa was terrible. But do not blame the Democratic candidates for that. Iowa is responsible for trying to perpetuate an unseemly, illogical process and then trying to strut its hipness with an app. For the good of the country, we need a real primary in Iowa; if not, maybe it can just secede to some other state. I understand West Virginia is looking to expand, and its primary system is just fine.

Joseph Palka, Gaithersburg

The Feb. 6 editorial “After the acquittal” was wishful thinking at its finest. Asking the Republican-controlled Senate to vote for censure, far less bring such a motion to the floor, is like standing on an Alpine cliff and shouting to hear the echo. As for proposing that Congress must not be deterred “from holding the president to account,” we now know based on the so-called Senate trial that there’s no impeachable charge for a high crime unless it’s a crime by law.

If a sitting president can’t be held to account for blocking congressional oversight and obstructing justice, the whole notion of holding him or her to account is meaningless. Perhaps it’s time for an amendment to the Constitution regarding a president’s duty to cooperate with congressional oversight.

Reg Mitchell, North Bethesda

I read former ambassador Marie L. Yovanovitch’s Feb. 7 op-ed, “We will persist and prevail,” with gratitude, tears and hope. Gratitude for her service and wise counsel, tears for our country and hope for our future. But the blind loyalty to this president and his revenge politics is taking this country toward even more hatred and bitterness. It’s a frightening period in our nation’s history.

May we be wise enough to reverse this course. It’s time to break this cycle of revenge politics and vote for leaders who live up to the oath they take to the Constitution. This year’s election will tell us who we are as a nation.

Nila Vehar, Chevy Chase

Regarding the Feb. 7 front-page article “In acquittal’s wake, a surge of hostilities”:

Where is our democracy headed? Common sense and truth should have a bearing rather than strict party loyalty politics. It appears we have “a Teflon Don” for president. Party politicians seem to worry about retribution, which has already come, when they go against their party affiliation — the president’s constant nasty name-calling, profanity, constant fabrication of facts and conspiracies. Also, the Senate acquittal did not erase the stigma of President Trump being the third U.S. president impeached.