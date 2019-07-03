My disappointment with former vice president Joe Biden, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, doesn’t come from his having worked with segregationists to oppose busing — the media had already exposed that [“Biden defends record on race as rivals dig in,” front page, June 30]. It isn’t because Brown v. Board of Education’s order for school integration has failed for the most part, and the large majority of Americans have never given themselves over to it , even though black students do better when they go to integrated schools.

It’s because Mr. Biden misrepresented his stance to us at the debate and since, saying he had not been anti-busing. The situation demanded an honest reckoning, wisdom and depth. I cringed at his weaseling — the antibusing laws he sponsored didn’t stop Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s (D-Calif.) liberal Berkeley school system from busing or his argument that ages ago he was a public defender, while Ms. Harris was a government prosecutor. He needed to have it in him to answer the tough questions and reconsider his part in the complex American story of race, busing and school integration — and he didn’t.

After President Trump, that’s the president America needs. It’s the president America always needs and always hurts for not having.

Ira Ungar, Silver Spring

The discussion about busing as a tool for desegregating schools is not irrelevant today. Former vice president Joe Biden’s defense was wrong then, and it still is. “States’ rights” has been used for decades to excuse the suppression of rights for people of color. This is still happening with voting rights. These fundamental issues cannot be left to states, some of which are determined to use any means, often unethical, to deny human rights to all Americans. The federal government must step in.

Mr. Biden’s “compromises” gave segregationists the green light to mock our most cherished principles and cannot be defended in the name of civility. Perhaps he naively thought this was “getting things done,” but it was at too steep a price.

Georgia Lewis, Bethesda

