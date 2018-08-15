The Aug. 12 editorial “Mr. Elrich’s lurch toward labor” depicted Marc Elrich, the Democratic nominee for Montgomery County executive, as a caricature of a naive, dangerous, left-leaning ideologue. This is not the man I know. I have heard Mr. Elrich speak many times before groups large and small and have spoken to him individually on many occasions. On each occasion, I have been impressed with the depth of his intellect; his breadth of knowledge on a wide range of issues; his thoughtful, well-reasoned and nuanced positions on many complex issues facing the county; and the consistency of his positions without regard to the makeup of the audience.

Mr. Elrich, in a recent impromptu discussion with 15 to 20 campaign volunteers, in my home, explained the pros and cons of Amazon building its second headquarters in Montgomery County, and the many opportunities for making it successful for the county and its residents. This was not the preferred position of the most progressive individuals in the room (including me), who would prefer that Mr. Elrich oppose Amazon’s move to the county entirely. His position, however, was compelling and convincing.

This is what courageous leadership looks like. It’s a shame that the editorial board is unable to recognize it.

Michael Tardif, Kensington