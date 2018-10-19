Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) should prioritize expanding public transit rather than widening the Interstate 495-Interstate 270 corridor by adding four toll lanes. According to the Oct. 14 Metro article “Voters narrowly oppose Md. toll plan,” Maryland voters are divided, narrowly opposing highway expansion. Many cite the exorbitant toll fees paid in Virginia. Mr. Hogan’s plan would be only a temporary fix. More people would drive than use public transportation. Traffic congestion would ensue, along with a significant increase in air pollution. High tolls would not ensure equity but favor high-income commuters.

The Greenhouse Gas Reduction Act, endorsed by Mr. Hogan, commits the state to a 40 percent reduction in carbon dioxide by 2030. We cannot meet this goal by expanding interstate highways and reducing funding for public transportation. Metro, MARC trains and electric express buses can serve large numbers of people affordably while drastically reducing pollution. MARC service can be expanded beyond rush hour and made accessible for weekend activities. MARC has already been successful at transporting sports fans to Baltimore Orioles games.

Mr. Hogan’s plan, unpopular with many of his constituents, would exacerbate climate change. He would not fulfill his campaign promise to change Maryland for the better.

Gail B. Landy, Gaithersburg

The writer is a member of the Sierra Club Energy Committee’s Clean Transportation Group.