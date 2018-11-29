In choosing to insert himself in Maryland’s redistricting process, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) continues to prove he’s better at showmanship than the job of governor [“Md. panel created to refashion voting map,” Metro, Nov. 27]. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) is “inexplicably” taking the ruling against Maryland’s congressional districts to the Supreme Court, Mr. Hogan complains, adding on Facebook that four states voted in November to hand redistricting duties to independent commissions.

Unfortunately for the governor, Maryland was not one of those states. And, while Mr. Frosh has a responsibility to defend the laws of this state in court, no law gives the governor the power to create this commission or decide the shapes of districts. One of these men is doing his job; the other is playing to the media. That’s not to say critics of Maryland’s districts don’t have a point. Some of them are downright Dalí-esque in design. But Maryland is not the only state with surreal districts. That’s why I support Mr. Frosh’s decision to appeal the ruling against Maryland’s districts to the Supreme Court. I want him to lose, no matter how it might hurt my party, because it creates the possibility of a ruling that would limit gerrymandering everywhere, not just in Maryland.

If Mr. Hogan disagreed with gerrymandering on principle, he would similarly want Mr. Frosh to force the moment to its crisis. That he has chosen instead to create a toothless, extralegal commission shows he’s not interested in fairer districts; he just wants to get more Republicans elected.

Terry Welch, Takoma Park