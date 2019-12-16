It should be possible to make the point that Mr. Barr is out of line without dredging up a crude stereotype of defense lawyers. It is critical in these difficult days to avoid disparaging yet another institution vital to the preservation of democracy.

With more anger than sorrow, Eric H. Holder Jr. said Attorney General William P. Barr was “widely respected” but now is unfit for the job because of his views on executive powers and that there might be more to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court story than what the inspector general reported. To dissuade such revelations, Mr. Holder fired a shot at U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is looking into whether crimes might have been committed. Mr. Holder said he was “proud to know” Mr. Durham but darkly warned that good reputations are fragile and that “anyone in Durham’s shoes” should remember that they can be “irrevocably lost.”