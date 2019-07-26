The primary duty of a president and commander in chief is to safeguard the nation, right? The Mueller report found that our nation was attacked and, indeed, is under ongoing attack by a foreign power, right? The president actively welcomed and strove to personally profit from the attack. And we continue to argue about what?

Elizabeth Layton, Washington

Listening to former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s congressional testimony, I had two thoughts. First, to Democratic members of the House, no one is above the law except for those who illegally enter the United States. Second, one would like to see the House spend just 1 percent of the time devoted to the Mueller investigation on the ruinous budget deal announced last week with its long-term impact on the already enormous national debt.

Brian J. Morra, McLean

Karen Tumulty was right in her July 25 op-ed, “The real bombshell from Mueller.” While former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III did not come across as a Hollywood-type star or reality TV show personality, he answered the most important questions clearly. Was President Trump exonerated? No. Was the investigation a witch hunt or hoax? No. Did the president lie, refuse to answer questions and then instruct others to do the same? Yes.

Mr. Trump would have us focus on the style and presentation of Mr. Mueller, not the content and warnings he stated. We do so at our own peril.

Helen Brewer, Locust Grove

Regarding Dana Milbank’s July 25 Thursday Opinion column, “A sad coda to a grand career”:

Former special counsel Robert S. Muller III went to Congress to testify. The Republicans went to the hearings to grandstand. They didn’t allow Mr. Mueller to do what he came to do; they had their own points to make. They interrupted him. They insulted him. They cut him off. They bullied. Mr. Mueller could have gotten into a shouting match, but, true gentleman that he is, he chose not to, knowing that it would ultimately demean him and his report. Mr. Mueller did what he came to do: He testified truthfully, within the parameters he was given. Well done.

Karen Galeano, Ashburn

