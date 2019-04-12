The April 10 editorial “Never say ‘never,’ Mr. Mulvaney,” about President Trump’s tax returns, recounted acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s argument that the issue “was already litigated during the election.” This trope has been used increasingly to excuse bad behavior of politicians. It ignores that voters decide their votes on a multiplicity of issues, both pro and con. Though single issues can become the sole determinate of a vote, most often a vote is a decision based on a complex set of issues — it is not a blanket approval or endorsement of all of the candidate’s positions or past behaviors.

Moreover, it is possible some voters, ignoring his penchant for lies, might have expected Mr. Trump to release his tax returns when the much-ballyhooed audit ended. Of course, of late, Mr. Trump has asserted that he is under continuous audit, as though an audit precludes release. This is far from a litigation of the issue.

Jonathan L. Katz, Columbia