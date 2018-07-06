On June 23, after reading the usual news regarding the mean-spirited and inhumane actions of our president and his sycophants, I turned to the Free for All page and saw a photograph that brought me to tears: Fred Rogers face-to-face with a joyful, young boy. Yes, our country did give us Donald Trump, but it also gave us Fred Rogers. Maybe there is hope!

Gary Moeller, Frederick

I was disappointed in the caption on the photograph of Fred Rogers and a young boy that accompanied the June 23 Free for All letter “A giant of the small screen.” The caption said Rogers “meets with a disabled boy.” Was the little boy broken, as in a disabled train or disabled television? I doubt that is what was meant to be conveyed.

The more sensitive way — the people-first way — to have phrased this would have been “boy with a disability” or “boy with disabilities.” Using “disabled” as an adjective in this manner perpetuates the myth that people with disabilities are lesser than those without disabilities. They are people, not broken objects.

Even better, how about just using “young boy”? That the boy has a disability is irrelevant. Rogers was kind to everyone. As we should all be.

Laura Lawrence, Fairfax