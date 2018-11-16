In his Nov. 13 Tuesday Opinion column, “Donald Trump, in flounders field,” Dana Milbank wrote sarcastically about President Trump’s brave decisions not to make the strenuous one-hour drive to the American cemetery at Belleau because of rain and not to slog down the Champs-Elysees with our out-of-control allies and other world leaders.

Having volunteered for active duty in time of war myself, and serving the nation for 20 years only because I wanted to find out how much precipitation, cold, heat and dirt I could endure before buckling under the strain of merciless rebuke from military hair stylists, and after having dragged my wife and son to military cemeteries around France (including Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial at Belleau), where there was no cellphone coverage, just so my son could gain appreciative perspective of the freedoms we enjoy, I can understand why anyone would not want to make the hard journey in the back of Limousine One. Sad. So many dead soldiers there.

Also, Mr. Milbank mentioned the unfair international criticism of the president for confusing the Balkans with the Baltics. After all, both words have three syllables and share at least five letters (B, A, L, Q, and W). Besides, every tough guy forgets where his own wife was born and knows that Baltic Ave. is a loser property in Monopoly (even with hotels).

Joseph Pallone, Alexandria