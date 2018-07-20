Regarding Jonathan Alter’s July 19 Thursday Opinion essay, “The case for censuring the president”:

As a retired Army officer who served for 35 years, many of them in Germany as part of NATO, I am outraged that our president is doing all he can to destroy all treaties with allies, especially NATO — which has kept the peace in Europe and has kept the Russians at bay for many years.

Then, speaking in Helsinki, President Trump told the world that he believes the former KGB colonel in charge of Russia over our own intelligence services and his close advisers. He is not keeping his oath to defend the United States and seemingly is doing everything Russian President Vladimir Putin wants — for him to sow discord within our country and with our allies, and do all he can to cripple NATO.

Mr. Trump also cannot separate his election victory from the Russian interference. Congress needs to act and act now.

Anthony V. Fasolo, Leesburg