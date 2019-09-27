President Trump listens during a multilateral meeting on Venezuela at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday in New York. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Regarding the Sept. 25 front-page article “At U.N., Trump touts nationalistic worldview”:

Never, as I was growing up in the United States, did I expect to be so embarrassed by the words spoken by the president of the United States. How did we get here?

President Trump’s lack of respect for his audience when giving an address to the United Nations and leaders across the globe was unnerving. Speaking to the world and telling all that the United States is the best country in the world is fine. We all have opinions, and we all think we are the cat’s meow. But to promote a complete disengagement from our neighbors on this Earth? How can anyone take Mr. Trump seriously?

We all live on this Earth together. We all have our own communities, thoughts and beliefs, but we share one planet, and looking out only for yourself is never the way forward. I grew up believing “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Mr. Trump, did you miss that lesson?

Kim Grounds, Davidsonville

