Regarding the April 23 front-page article “Trump sues to block subpoena of records”:

My understanding of congressional subpoena authority might be limited, but I was under the impression that it is fairly broad and well tested by the courts. So I need someone to explain why this administration believes it can direct its officials not to comply with the House’s requests for information, including those that have been or will be made in the form of subpoena. I further need to understand why continued refusal does not constitute contempt of Congress and, finally, why any of this is other than the clearest possible proof of willful intent to obstruct justice by the president.

I am hopeful someone can explain this. Soon.

Jeff Zalusky, Germantown