Regarding Sherrilyn Ifill’s Nov. 14 op-ed, “Trump’s attacks on black women wound us all”:

To understand President Trump’s egregious rudeness to journalists Yamiche Alcindor, Abby Phillip and April Ryan, it helps to recall the question Gwen Ifill used to ask on her “Washington Week” television program when she wanted to understand particularly perplexing behavior: “What was he thinking?”

Well, everyone knows that Mr. Trump projects his own disreputable traits and feelings onto those he considers his adversaries. So, on the morning that it became clear that the midterms had delivered the kind of result that President Barack Obama had once termed “a shellacking,” Mr. Trump projected his own feelings of failure, humiliation and anger — which he is apparently incapable of dealing with otherwise — onto nearby individuals who symbolize those who had defeated him, women and people of color.

As the Ifill Principle makes clear, his comments say everything about him and nothing about the accomplished people at whom he aimed.

Beryl Lieff Benderly, Washington