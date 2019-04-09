Regarding the April 6 news article “Trump lawyer tells Treasury not to give Democrats tax returns”:

Much as I’d like to see President Trump’s returns, his lawyer is right: It’s an abuse of power for Democrats to use the Internal Revenue Service to dig for political dirt on opponents. What if Mr. Trump orders the IRS to release his opponents’ returns? The IRS can’t be used as a political tool. It’s up to the voters to demand Mr. Trump’s returns before voting for him; it’s up to us to convince them they should.

Ilya Shlyakhter, Allston, Mass.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) said liberals want President Trump’s tax returns because we dislike him and want him destroyed [“White House signals fight over tax returns may be ahead,” news, April 5]. Mr. Grassley was wrong. Liberals want Mr. Trump’s tax returns because they want to hold him accountable.

Yes, he is hated. This mystifies conservatives. After all, Mr. Trump has given us a booming economy. But Mr. Trump also behaves like a sanctimonious 12-year-old. Mr. Trump has lied, duped, conned, charmed and bullied his way through all parts of his life, including the presidency. His behavior is rarely benign and often despicable. I don’t know how he has gotten away with so much, except to admit he is a great con man. But I don’t want a con man running our country. At the very least, the most basic thing I want from my president is to know he has contributed his fair share to the maintenance and running of our nation, just like every other person who lives and works here. And if he has not, to hold him, well, accountable.

Jo Trafford, Portland, Maine