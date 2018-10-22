The Oct. 20 editorial endorsement “For D.C. Council and school board” seriously diminished D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh’s (D-Ward 3) contributions on the D.C. Council.

Ms. Cheh deserves strong recognition for her leadership in proposing the Clean Energy DC Act of 2018, bold and comprehensive legislation addressing the complex issues surrounding global warming. It provides a template for meeting the economic, social and environmental challenges posed by global warming with courage, political will, community involvement and action. We have a deadline to avoid the worst effects of global warming, and Ms. Cheh is pointing the way for the District. She deserves more than a rather patronizing dismissal.

Kathryn Winthrop, Washington