The Sept. 19 front-page article “Feinstein arrives at a legacy-defining moment” reported on Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) “decision to wait weeks before sharing [Christine Blasey] Ford’s letter” about Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh. In fact, Ms. Feinstein made a promise, not a decision.

From the time we are little children, we learn the importance of keeping a promise. We know that promises may sometimes keep important information from people we love — even people who could potentially benefit from the information. But we also know trust is earned through fortitude and courage.

I would argue that democracy is built on promises. I don’t see Ms. Feinstein’s actions as being a decision leading to a “legacy-defining moment.” I see the acts of a sincere and trustworthy person following through on a promise.

Audrey Spolarich, Boonsboro, Md.

In proposing rules of the road for confirmation hearings, Ronald A. Klain’s Sept. 19 op-ed, “How to get the hearings right,” left out the most important rule: If you want to be part of the process, be part of the process; don’t come in after the process is complete and demand both a right to be heard and a supplemental process before the hearing is held.

No court would bow to a demand for additional evidence and procedures after both sides had rested. When the Environmental Protection Agency issued its Clean Power Plan after a prescribed period of public comment, it would not have halted the plan’s implementation because someone demanded further comment and supplemental proceedings.

To everything there is a season, and for the Senate Judiciary Committee and Brett M. Kavanaugh’s accuser, that season should have ended with the last of the confirmation hearings, and should most definitely end if the accuser doesn’t appear for a committee hearing on Monday.

Jim Dueholm, Washington

To countenance the theory behind Kathleen Parker’s Sept. 19 op-ed, “Is there a doppelganger?,” readers would have to believe a teenage Christine Blasey Ford was nearly raped, but that her attacker wasn’t a teenaged Brett M. Kavanaugh, as Ms. Ford has alleged. We would also have to believe there was another person who bore a remarkable physical similarity to Mr. Kavanaugh and either went to Georgetown Prep or at least hung out at their parties; that, in the notoriously looks-obsessed culture of American high schools, no one had ever noticed or mentioned a “twin,” and that this person, too, consorted with Mark Judge; and that Mr. Judge, in denying Mr. Kavanaugh’s involvement, never mentioned there was someone who looked an awful lot like Mr. Kavanaugh at the party in question.

Please.

Tracy Thompson, Bowie