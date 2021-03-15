In a security memo sent to lawmakers, acting House sergeant-at-arms Timothy Blodgett announced that the security perimeter put in place after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump will be reduced and, in some cases, removed. “There does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress,” Mr. Blodgett said in outlining the planned changes as well as his expectation that the heavy presence of the National Guard will be eased “in the coming weeks.”

“I have to tell you, I think this is progress,” said D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D). No doubt it is good news that Independence and Constitution avenues, closed to traffic since January at great inconvenience and disruption to D.C. residents, will reopen and that there will be more pedestrian access to the avenues and some sidewalks of the Capitol grounds. The bad news, though, is that there will still be a fence ringing the Capitol, closer to the building but still significantly cutting off access — and no one can or will say for how long. A security review of the Capitol commissioned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has recommended mobile or “retractable” fencing, which could be raised from underground if necessary during security events. Development of such a system wouldn’t happen overnight, and it would need approval and an appropriation from Congress.

After the horrors of Jan. 6, it seemed prudent to keep the fence in place for President Biden’s inauguration. Surely, though, the time has come for Capitol Police to make arrangements that don’t necessitate making the Capitol an armed fortress, the very antithesis of the open government it represents. No doubt the fence makes the job of the Capitol Police easier, - but it is up to members of Congress to balance security against other priorities, including public access.

Congressional Republicans predictably have sought to politicize the matter, trying to place all responsibility for the fence and its prison-like ambiance in the lap of Ms. Pelosi. That’s rich, considering that many of these same Republican lawmakers contributed to the security threats to the Capitol by helping Mr. Trump advance his big lie that the election had been stolen. Decisions about Capitol security are made by the Capitol Police Board, which consists of the sergeants-at-arms from the Senate and House and the architect of the Capitol. The chief of the Capitol Police is a nonvoting member. Nonetheless, Ms. Pelosi does have enormous sway. We hope she will use it to restore the people’s house to the people.

