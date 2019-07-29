Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III listens to a question as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 24. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The July 26 front-page article “Democrats second-guess calling Mueller, struggle over next steps” said House Democrats thought the testimony from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III “fell flat.” But his testimony did exactly what many people had hoped: familiarize the people and members of Congress — most of whom had not read the Mueller report — with how deceptive and obstructive the president has been.

Better yet, it provided overwhelming evidence that the Russia investigation was not a wasted “witch hunt” but critical to preserving our democracy. There is no way to lessen the broad disgust that the president welcomed Russian intervention.

Hopefully, discussion of the administration’s misdeeds with the public in the upcoming congressional break will result in necessary action.

Jerry M. Earll, Washington

The Mueller testimony was a reminder that Congress hasn’t passed a bill targeting disinformation.

One hundred fifty-four years after the war between the states first ended, that war has reopened with Russia fighting on the side of the Confederate GOP.

The slave owners (seekers above all of personal economic benefits) are still pitted against the abolitionists (seekers above all of “E pluribus unum”).

The renewed battle’s outcome will soon determine the political and economic future of the United States and whether the world’s future arcs toward democracy or dictatorship.

Each U.S. citizen must choose which wolf to feed.

Knox Johnstone, Falmouth, Maine

