The July 25 front-page article “A performance full of stumbles shakes a sterling Washington image” focused on former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s physical weaknesses when he testified before Congress on July 24 instead of his rock-like integrity, which remained intact.

Mr. Mueller is a lifelong Republican whose career in public service was crowned by an unflinching investigation of an ethically challenged Republican administration. The achievement was heightened by the president and his supporters’ attempts to disparage or derail it. What other public official could have done it?

Mr. Mueller is a model for what public service can be.

Frank T. Manheim, Fairfax

The image that is now indelibly imprinted on my mind after watching the hearings is that of former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, the embodiment of public service, patriotism and valor, stammering before the hyped-up, Twitter-fied representatives of Congress, many of whom spoke with supersonic speed and narcissistic arrogance. This was like viewing a stinging satire on the rise and fall of American greatness.

Sad times in America.

Nancy Wright, Boston

