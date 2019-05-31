Regarding the May 30 front-page article “Mueller’s remarks fuel impeachment calls”:

Now after two years of disciplined silence, the public finally has heard special counsel Robert S. Mueller III speak. He has outdone Greta Garbo in terms of meeting expectations and spurring interest. Mr. Mueller did this with the weight of his message rather than the allure of his voice and glamour. With lines such as “if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” he refused to clear the president, contradicted the attorney general and provided a road map for considerable work that remains to be done.

Among other things, Mr. Mueller left Congress and the American people to protect the integrity of our elections, consider legislation to clarify what is illegal and who is indictable for political misconduct involving foreign interests, and figure out what to do with the mass of evidence he and his team compiled but could not use themselves.

Nicholas W. Allard, Washington