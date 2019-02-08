Three homicide detectives confer at the scene of the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson in Northeast D.C. She was shot and killed on July 16, 2018, on her way to get ice cream. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

NATIONWIDE, THE number of murders is trending down. Not, though, in the District of Columbia: Homicides last year soared by nearly 40 percent and are still on the rise. Many factors are at play, but at center stage in the carnage has been the seemingly unchecked proliferation of illegal guns. It’s good, then, that federal and local officials have decided to make street gun crime a priority and are collaborating on a new approach to the problem.

U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu of the District and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) held a briefing Wednesday to outline a coordinated effort to crack down on convicted felons who are caught illegally possessing a firearm. The approach — in which federal law enforcement authorities will take on a larger role in investigating local gun possession offenses — will include prosecuting “felon-in-possession” gun cases in federal court rather than D.C. Superior Court. Officials say that stepped-up involvement from federal agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will result in more effective investigations. The possibility of longer prison terms that sometimes accompany federal charges also will be a useful tool in improving public safety.

“The U.S. attorney’s strategy . . . will send a clear message that violence will not be tolerated in the District,” said Ms. Bowser, who along with D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham has raised concerns that not enough was being done about convicted felons — particularly those with a history of violence — committing new crimes with guns. About 40 percent of known homicide offenders in the city had a prior gun arrest; Mr. Newsham questioned whether the handling of gun crimes has led criminals to believe that carrying a gun is not a serious offense.

The plan to shift cases to the U.S. District Court sparked immediate controversy, with critics blasting it as an assault on D.C. home rule that will lead to mass incarceration. We are at loss to see what authority is being usurped; D.C. Superior Court is under federal, not local, control, and the decisions about prosecuting serious crime by adults are clearly vested in the U.S. attorney’s office. That the strategy was the result of talks between local and federal officials is an encouraging sign that collaboration is possible in the District’s hybrid and sometimes dysfunctional system of criminal justice. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has in the past been criticized for giving short shrift to D.C. criminal matters as it focused on high-profile national and international cases, so its promise to make D.C. gun crime a priority should be applauded, not derided.

Other efforts to combat violence must continue. The city is making major investments in workplace development, violence-prevention programs and neighborhood supports, as well as plans to expand the police force with an emphasis on community policing. The new effort being undertaken by local and federal officials must be closely monitored, not only to measure its effectiveness in stemming the flow of guns and reducing homicides but also to ensure that those who don’t pose a danger are not needlessly locked up.