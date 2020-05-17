She is refusing to buy in to the “we need to reopen our businesses” politics. In addition to putting human lives first, Ms. Bowser has emphasized that there is no economic gain from opening too soon, which would cost lives, create an unsafe environment for our citizens, businesses and workers, and risk backtracking later.
Success at stemming the virus depends on our working together. Consistently reinforcing the message and asking people to “stay home” are the right thing to do.
Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges the importance of positive test percentages, many officials disregard it. Ms. Bowser has correctly emphasized that the confirmed cases per day have to decrease as testing increases. We are finally making great progress in this direction, and it must continue.
Paul Jacobs, Washington