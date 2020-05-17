I do not like staying at home. There are many other things I’d rather be doing, but as a scientist and former policy adviser for the Commerce Department, I commend many actions that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has taken during the novel coronavirus crisis.

She quickly determined that she would not buy the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, developed by well-intentioned researchers at the University of Washington. It was used by the federal coronavirus task force, and it turned out to be horribly optimistic. Ms. Bowser explained that she would rather prepare for a more pessimistic scenario and be wrong than prepare for an overly rosy scenario. Very early, she emphasized that the success of social distancing depends on the degree to which people cooperate.

She is refusing to buy in to the “we need to reopen our businesses” politics. In addition to putting human lives first, Ms. Bowser has emphasized that there is no economic gain from opening too soon, which would cost lives, create an unsafe environment for our citizens, businesses and workers, and risk backtracking later.

Success at stemming the virus depends on our working together. Consistently reinforcing the message and asking people to “stay home” are the right thing to do.

Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges the importance of positive test percentages, many officials disregard it. Ms. Bowser has correctly emphasized that the confirmed cases per day have to decrease as testing increases. We are finally making great progress in this direction, and it must continue.

Paul Jacobs, Washington