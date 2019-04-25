Will increased enforcement really improve safety? The April 21 Metro article “D.C. expands bike-lane enforcement” left out the most important aspect of increased enforcement: collecting the fines issued. Forty percent of drivers who receive tickets in the District do not pay them. Last year, $139 million went uncollected; over the past five years, $536 million has gone uncollected.

Changing bad driving behavior goes far beyond promises of increased ticketing. Uncollected fines have emboldened those who drive recklessly and violate parking rules because there are no consequences for repeat violators. Increasing fines for those who do not pay their tickets is also wishful thinking. Good luck getting tow trucks to move vehicles when cars with thousands of dollars in uncollected fines sit on our streets with no fear of being booted or impounded. We can only hope that with enforcement responsibility going from the Department of Public Works to the Department of Transportation, fines will be collected.

It seems as if the mayor’s pledge of greater enforcement in her Vision Zero safety initiative has zero vision.

Robert Hyman, Washington

The writer is Ward 3 chairman for the Republican Party.