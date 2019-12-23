Bangladesh’s systematic discrimination and persecution of its Hindu, Buddhist and Christian populations are evident not only in its own census, but also in the countless horror stories of Hindus who have seen their villages burned, temples destroyed and young girls raped.
Adding to the tragedy is seeing journalists ignore their plight, the world turn a blind eye to the countries that have been persecuting them and focusing on the injustices of Muslims in India, who have seen their population grow to about 15 percent since 1947.
Ishani Chowdhury, Potomac