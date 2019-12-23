The Dec. 19 news article “Why India’s new citizenship law has triggered protests” glossed over the victims the bill is trying to address: the minority population of the three Islamic nations that border India. Pakistan is replete with yearly incidents of underage Hindu and Sikh girls being kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam, particularly in the Sindh region. Being a Hindu girl there is a triple tragedy: poor, non-Muslim and female. It’s hardly a wonder why so many families have migrated to the only land where they know they can live without fear and practice their faith, India.