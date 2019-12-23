The Dec. 19 news article “Why India’s new citizenship law has triggered protests” glossed over the victims the bill is trying to address: the minority population of the three Islamic nations that border India. Pakistan is replete with yearly incidents of underage Hindu and Sikh girls being kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam, particularly in the Sindh region. Being a Hindu girl there is a triple tragedy: poor, non-Muslim and female. It’s hardly a wonder why so many families have migrated to the only land where they know they can live without fear and practice their faith, India. 

Bangladesh’s systematic discrimination and persecution of its Hindu, Buddhist and Christian populations are evident not only in its own census, but also in the countless horror stories of Hindus who have seen their villages burned, temples destroyed and young girls raped.

Adding to the tragedy is seeing journalists ignore their plight, the world turn a blind eye to the countries that have been persecuting them and focusing on the injustices of Muslims in India, who have seen their population grow to about 15 percent since 1947.

Ishani Chowdhury, Potomac