Regarding the June 19 Food article “Is the ‘din’ in dining out discriminatory?”:

Shouldn’t a reasonable decibel level be the right of restaurant customers regardless of whether they have a disability? Although the noise from conversations in a poorly designed dining room is often a problem, the major issue is really the loud, recorded background music. Those who still remember the days when smoking in public areas was permitted everywhere, then allowed only in designated locations and finally forbidden altogether might see an analogy to noise in restaurants. If a restaurant’s primary goal is to serve food and drinks, rather than offer dancing or disco music, shouldn’t any music be quiet or even eliminated entirely? Yet some restaurant operators seem to have read studies that conclude that playing loud, fast music makes people eat faster and leave tables quicker, increasing customer turnover.

In fact, loud music, for many, has the opposite effect. I frequently leave places if I am overwhelmed by loud music as I enter. Some might argue that loud, recorded music makes the dining experience come alive and makes it more exciting. But the volume should not overwhelm the conversation. Most European restaurants, for example, offer no recorded background music at all, and diners seem perfectly happy engaging in conversations without shouting, probably one of the reasons they visited the restaurant in the first place.

Peter Dreher, Olney

