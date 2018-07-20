Regarding Thomas Boswell’s July 19 Sports column, “Will D.C. remember All-Star Game? Emails on 1969 event say yes.”:

Not to take anything away from All-Star Game MVP Alex Bregman, but before local baseball fans celebrate his tenuous local connection, let’s remember that his grandfather Stanley was Bob Short’s lawyer and was instrumental in Mr. Short’s moving the Senators to Texas, depriving the District of baseball for 33 years.

Phil Hochberg, Chevy Chase

The writer was a stadium announcer for the Washington Senators 1962 to 1968.